Telangana: Eight workers trapped as under-construction SLBC tunnel collapses in Nagarkur; PM Modi dials CM Revanth Reddy

A section of the roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, early on Saturday morning, trapping eight workers inside. The incident occurred around 8:30 AM during excavation work.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and discussed the rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel.

“On the SLBC accident incident… Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on the phone. They asked about the details of the incident. I explained the relief measures taken by the state government. The Prime Minister has assured that the necessary support will be provided from the Centre. I thank them on behalf of the Telangana government,” said Reddy in a post on X.

The PM assured full support and assistance for the rescue efforts.

ANI reported citing inputs from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Telangana, the collapse took place about 13 km from the tunnel inlet, where drilling work was underway to excavate the remaining section. In the morning, as the team arrived and commenced work, a sudden collapse of the tunnel roof occurred over a stretch of about 10 metres.

While several workers managed to retreat in time, eight workers operating the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) were unable to escape and remained trapped inside. The construction work is being carried out by Jaypee Associates Limited, ANI reported.

What is SLBC project? The SLBC project is designed to supply irrigation and drinking water to the Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana. According to officials, debris mixed with water has spread over a 200-300 meter stretch inside the tunnel. There has been no communication with the trapped workers. The tunnel's depth from ground level is around 500 feet, and dewatering is necessary before further rescue operations can take place.

Rescue operation on Rescue efforts are being coordinated at multiple levels. The District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nagarkurnool, and district administration officials oversee the operations on-site.

Lighting is available inside the tunnel, but the ongoing sounds of shifting boulders indicate that the collapsed section remains highly unstable. The span of the collapsed roof is estimated to be around 200 metres.

The Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is expected to reach the incident site shortly via air. A helipad near the site has been identified for logistical support.

The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation, with both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) overseeing developments round the clock and extending all possible assistance to the state.

MHA remains in constant coordination with the state government and relevant Central ministries and departments to provide necessary support as required. Also, the statement states that four teams of the 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route with the necessary equipment.

As per the statement, the government of Telangana has taken swift action following the incident. Minister of Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu and Minister of Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao visited the site on Saturday and assured full assistance from the state machinery for the rescue operation.

The State Emergency Operations Centre is centrally coordinating relief efforts with the NDRF and other concerned stakeholders to ensure seamless coordination and an effective response. Additionally, SDRF, Fire Service, Police, NHIDCL, and the local administration are actively conducting search and rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)