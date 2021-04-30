OPEN APP
Telangana extends night curfew till May 8; here's what's allowed, what's not allowed

Telangana government on Friday extended the night curfew for another one week. The state government said the statewide night curfew will come into effect at 9 pm and continues till 5 am until May 8, Saturday.

During the night curfew, all companies, offices, establishments, restaurants, etc will remain shut by 8 pm. However, essential services like media, telecom, delivery of all goods, petrol pumps, and medical services like hospitals, pharmacies, etc will remain exempted from the curfew.

The movement of all persons will remain prohibited from 9 pm except essential workers, pregnant women, nursing staff, journalists, paramedics, a person coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on the production of valid tickets.

Additionally, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential or non-essential goods.

Telangana has continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases. The state registered a total of 7,646 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to the state health bulletin.

A total of 5,926 people have recovered while 53 people lost their lives over the last 24 hours.

The state's health department added that the total tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 4,35,606. As many as 3,55,618 people have been discharged during the said period.

The death toll of Telangana stands at 2,261. There are 77,727 active cases in the state.

The State Health Department said that 79.8 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 20.2 per cent are symptomatic.

The recovery rate of Telangana is 81.63 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.51 per cent. As many as 77,091 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,29,05,854.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

