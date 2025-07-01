Telangana factory blast: Death toll rises to 36; Govt, Sigachi to pay ₹1 crore compensation to kin of deceased

Telangana factory blast: As the death toll from the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram rose to 36, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government will engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of ₹1 crore each is paid to the kin of those who died.

Reddy, who visited the blast site, said those who are seriously injured will receive ₹10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided ₹5 lakh.

"The state government will talk to the company management to ensure that ₹1 crore each compensation is paid to the deceased families. I have issued orders that from both the government side and the company side, ₹1 Crore compensation will be paid,” the CM said.

The Telangana government will also pay ₹1 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured to meet any immediate and emergency expenses.

36 dead According to officials, most of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

There were 143 people at the time of the blast, out of which 56 are in touch with the officials.

“Thirty-six people have lost their lives. Some are still missing. Officials are in the process of collecting information,” he said.

The official said that the search is on for the rest of the people.

Govt, Sigachi to pay for medical expenses CM Reddy said the state government and Sigachi will bear the medical expenses of those injured in the explosion.

He asserted that action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident, emphasising that such incidents should serve as a learning point for both the government and industry stakeholders.

“We need to focus on what instructions we must give to avoid similar problems in other industries like this. There are two things we need from this: first, a detailed report, and second, accountability,” he further said.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials not to rely on earlier inspections or reports and insisted on fresh evaluations by new experts.

He also mentioned possible industry compliance lapses and called for a review of past notices and penalties.

Later, the CM visited the injured at the hospital.