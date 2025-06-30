Telangana factory blast: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased, ₹50,000 for a dozen injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to families of at least eight who died in Telangana's chemical factory blast earlier today, while ₹50,000 for a dozen injured. He expressed condolences and wished for the recovery of those wounded and stating he was “anguished” to know about the incident.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi,” Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

The incident took place around 8.15 am - 9.35 am at Sangareddy district's Sigachi Pharma Company in Pasamailaram Phase 1 in Medak, which claimed at least 8 lives and left a dozen injured.

“There was a blast at Sigachi Pharma, a chemical production factory in Pasamailaram. The incident occurred around 8:15-9:35 am, and the police were informed within 10 minutes. We reached the spot within 20 minutes. NDRF, SDF, and other rescue teams, along with 10 fire engines, arrived at the scene. So far, six dead bodies have been found, and two people died while undergoing treatment at Chanda Nagar,” V Satyanaryana, Inspector General, Multi Zone II stated.

He added, “A total of 8 deaths, 26 injuries, and 2 or 3 in serious condition. Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities to them. There were 150 members in the shift, with 90 working in the blast area. Eight people have died, and 26 are injured. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing, and the rescue operation is in progress. We will provide further details later.”