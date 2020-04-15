Telangana far from flattening covid-19 curve as cases surge

Hyderabad: With 113 new cases reported over the last two days, Telangana is far from flattening the covid-19 curve.

The situation has the state government worried. It has begun ramping up infrastructure to prepare for a sharp in the rise infection rate in the coming days.

While the early cases in Telangana were linked to foreign returnees, now the majority of the total 644 cases in the state, as of 14 April, have more to do with those who attended the religious congregation at the Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi. At least 500 people from Telangana and over 1,000 from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had attended the event last month.

The state has so far reported 18 deaths because of covid-19, while recoveries number 110. “Most of the people who have tested positive over the last week or so are linked to the Jamat meeting. After returning, those who attended the meeting would have travelled to other places," said a doctor from a state-run hospital on condition of anonymity.

The state government has established covid-19 clusters and containment zones in 25 districts, with most concentrated in Hyderabad. Concerned about the outbreak, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had imposed a lockdown effective from 23 March, two days before the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown.

“There is no proper social distancing that is being practised in Hyderabad by citizens and many of them are flouting rules and moving about with flimsy reasons. The rural areas are actually implementing the lockdown more seriously and people are not stepping outside without a mask. Moreover, there is a higher fear of the police in villages so people are staying indoors," said a government official from Telangana who did not want to be quoted.

Given the situation, KCR on 13 April instructed officials to pay more attention to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area (GHMC), where covid-19 patients are more in numbers. He also directed officials to divide the city into 17 zones for better management. Meanwhile, the state government is also readying infrastructure to undertake 1,000-1,100 tests daily , while shoring up treatment facilities.