Telangana floods: Haryana man drove bulldozer on bridge to save lives of 9 people

  • Subhan Khan of Haryana has emerged as a real-life hero after he rescued nine people who were stuck on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Khammam district amid raging floods

Updated3 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.

An act of bravery has came to light in Khammam district of Telangana when the lives of nine people were saved by one man.

Subhan Khan of Haryana has emerged as a real-life hero after he rescued nine people who were stuck on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Khammam district amid raging floodson September 1.

He took the risk and drove a bulldozer to the bridge and returned with the nine people safely.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), journalist Uma Sudhir said: “If I go, it is one life, if I return, I will save nine lives”: this was the courage shown by #Subhankhan who took a JCB to bring back 9 people marooned on Prakash Nagar Bridge #Khammam from early hrs on Sept 1; You can hear daughter brimming with pride #MyDaddyBravest.” 

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTelangana floods: Haryana man drove bulldozer on bridge to save lives of 9 people

