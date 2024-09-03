Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana floods: Haryana man drove bulldozer on bridge to save lives of 9 people

Telangana floods: Haryana man drove bulldozer on bridge to save lives of 9 people

Livemint

  • Subhan Khan of Haryana has emerged as a real-life hero after he rescued nine people who were stuck on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Khammam district amid raging floods

A video grab of the incident.

An act of bravery has came to light in Khammam district of Telangana when the lives of nine people were saved by one man.

Subhan Khan of Haryana has emerged as a real-life hero after he rescued nine people who were stuck on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Khammam district amid raging floodson September 1.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

He took the risk and drove a bulldozer to the bridge and returned with the nine people safely.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), journalist Uma Sudhir said: “If I go, it is one life, if I return, I will save nine lives": this was the courage shown by #Subhankhan who took a JCB to bring back 9 people marooned on Prakash Nagar Bridge #Khammam from early hrs on Sept 1; You can hear daughter brimming with pride #MyDaddyBravest."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.