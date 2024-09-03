An act of bravery has came to light in Khammam district of Telangana when the lives of nine people were saved by one man. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subhan Khan of Haryana has emerged as a real-life hero after he rescued nine people who were stuck on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Khammam district amid raging floodson September 1.

He took the risk and drove a bulldozer to the bridge and returned with the nine people safely.