Telangana Formation Day: PM Modi greets people on statehood day, says ‘NDA govt has undertaken…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished people of Telanagna on its formation day, stating the state has made “innumerable contributions to national progress”, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has taken steps for their “Ease of Living”.

PM Modi said, “Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity.”

Telangana is celebrating its 11th Foundation Day today. As India’s youngest state, Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014. Each year, people across the state commemorate this occasion by organizing and taking part in various events that pay tribute to the struggle and sacrifices that led to its formation. Due to the celebrations taking place at Gun Park in Nampally and Parade Ground on June 2, traffic restrictions will be in effect in the surrounding areas from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The State government has announced its annual ‘Pathakam’ awards, honouring 461 officers for their outstanding service, bravery, and dedication among the police and fire services. Among the most prestigious of these honours is the Telangana Police Shourya Pathakamu, awarded for acts of heroism, which will be presented to Ch. Mahesh, G. Shobhan, and A. Rakesh Kumar from the elite Greyhounds unit.

In recognition of highly distinguished service, the Telangana Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakamu will be awarded to B Srinivas Rao, Polu Ravinder, S Mahender, NV Kishan Rao, Boeni Kistaiah, along with several other senior officers from various commissionerates and special units.

History of Telangana's formation On July 1, 2013, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution recommending the formation of Telangana as a separate state, amid ongoing protests demanding its creation. In response, the Union Government appointed a Group of Ministers to examine the issue in detail.