Telangana Formation Day: President Murmu sends ‘progress, prosperity’ greeting; traffic restrictions in place for events

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Telangana on their statehood day, wishing them to “march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity”.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," the President said in a post on X.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

Chief Minster Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyr Memorial in Gun Park, Hyderabad, and attended the Telangana Statehood Day event.

Traffic restrictions in place Various traffic restrictions have been put in place between 6 am and 1 pm in view of the State Formation Day celebrations which will be held at Gun Park in Nampally and Parade Ground, a Telangana Today report said.

At least 20 locations have been identified by the authorities where are likely to experience traffic congestions: Ravindra Bharathi, AR Petrol Pump, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabavi X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO junction, Brooke Bond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry ‘X’ roads, Tadbund ‘X’ road, Diamond Point, Bowenpally ‘X’ road, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise, the report added.

Police Service medals announced The state government on Sunday announced that 486 policemen and other uniformed service personnel would be awarded Police Seva Medals in recognition of their distinguished service, a TOI report said.

In an order, special chief secretary Ravi Gupta said that nine policemen from Greyhounds, an anti-Naxal commando force, had been awarded the Shourya Pathakamu.

Celebrations at Legislative Assembly Telangana Formation Day celebrations were held on Monday at Telangana Legislative Assembly in Hyderabad. Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar unfurled the national flag at the Assembly, news agency ANI said.

BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, Congress MLA G. Vivek Venkatswamy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, MLC Vijay Shanti and others participated in the celebration.

The visuals showed Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Chairman Gutha Sukender offering flowers and paying respect at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.