The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case on Friday, March 15. The ED, earlier in the day, raided the premises of K Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in Hyderabad. K Kavitha was also quizzed by the ED in connection with the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities.

A report in newswire PTI confirmed that BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested. She was being taken to Delhi, the report said. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and former Minister Harish Rao and a large number of party workers gathered at the residence of K Kavitha and raised slogans. BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that the move was "pre-planned" and said they would protest against it. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing till March 19 on BRS leader K Kavitha's plea against ED summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

The ED had claimed K Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Reacting to the raids, BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that the raids were politically motivated and both BJP and Congress are hand-in-glove to harass leaders of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

“Wherever Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) goes, ED and IT ( Income Tax) either precedes or succeeds. That is what is happening in Telangana. They want to create a panic situation in the BRS. The ED and IT are working at the behest of BJP and are not bothered about the Congress leaders of Telangana who have illegally obtained so much wealth," the BRS leader told PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least ₹100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!