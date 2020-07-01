Telangana: Gangsters decamp with ATM loaded with 4.98 lakh

An unidentified gang bolted with an unguarded automated teller machine (ATM) of a private operator with ₹ ₹4,98,800 cash in it in Siddipet district, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Monday and based on preliminary investigation, police said the offence occurred on the intervening night of June 27-June 28. The ATM located in a small shop was stolen.

"CCTV footage is being verified," a police official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

