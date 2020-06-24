Telangana government employees will get full salary this month

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that since the state economy is improving to some extent, the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for the month of June.

Telangana CMO tweeted, "CM Sri KCR has announced that since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state govt employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month. CM instructed the officials concerned to pay full salaries for this month."

On March 30, the state government had announced a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet members, MLAs, and others besides a 60 per cent cut in the salaries of IAS, IPS and other such Central service officers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting the state''s economic situation.

The cut was 10 per cent for Class IV, outsourcing and contract employees and it was 50 per cent for all categories of pensioners.

The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) thanked the Chief Minister for deciding to pay full salaries for June and appealed to him to repay the salaries deducted during the last three months soon

Earlier, The Telangana government decided to continue 50 per cent salary cut for the employees for the month of May in view of the state''s revenues reaching rock-bottom due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The deduction of 75 per cent in the salaries of the public representatives, 60 per cent of the All India Service officers, 50 per cent of state government employees, 25 per cent of the pensions will continue in May.

For outsourcing and contract workers, there will be a 10 per cent cut.

The state has so far reported 8,674 COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

