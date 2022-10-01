Telangana Government raises ST reservation by 4 percent

Telangana government has raised the reservation for Scheduled Tribes(STs) in the state from the current 6 percent to 10 percent in all of the State's educational institutions and government services
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana has hiked the reservation in educational institutes and government services in the state for Scheduled Tribes(STs) by 4 percent. ST community will now get 10 percent reservation in the state instead of the earlier 6 percent.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana has hiked the reservation in educational institutes and government services in the state for Scheduled Tribes(STs) by 4 percent. ST community will now get 10 percent reservation in the state instead of the earlier 6 percent.
The decision was announced by the Telangana government on the occasion of Dusserah by the Telangana government.
The decision was announced by the Telangana government on the occasion of Dusserah by the Telangana government.
In April 2017 a bill was passed in the Telangana assembly demanding 10 percent reservation for the Scheduled Tribe community and was later sent to the Central government for President's assent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In April 2017 a bill was passed in the Telangana assembly demanding 10 percent reservation for the Scheduled Tribe community and was later sent to the Central government for President's assent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"On the lines of legislation enacted by Tamil Nadu, a Bill was passed by the Telangana State Legislature on 16-04-2017 unanimously to enhance the reservation of Scheduled Tribes up to 10 percent in educational institutions and in State Government services. The Bill has been sent to the Government of India for obtaining the assent of the President in 2017. During these close to six years, the State Government sent several representations in this regard, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time," A statement by the Telangana government said
"On the lines of legislation enacted by Tamil Nadu, a Bill was passed by the Telangana State Legislature on 16-04-2017 unanimously to enhance the reservation of Scheduled Tribes up to 10 percent in educational institutions and in State Government services. The Bill has been sent to the Government of India for obtaining the assent of the President in 2017. During these close to six years, the State Government sent several representations in this regard, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time," A statement by the Telangana government said