Telangana Government raises ST reservation by 4 percent

"On the lines of legislation enacted by Tamil Nadu, a Bill was passed by the Telangana State Legislature on 16-04-2017 unanimously to enhance the reservation of Scheduled Tribes up to 10 percent in educational institutions and in State Government services. The Bill has been sent to the Government of India for obtaining the assent of the President in 2017. During these close to six years, the State Government sent several representations in this regard, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time," A statement by the Telangana government said