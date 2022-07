Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan's inner doctor came out when she provided critical treatment to an air passenger on a New Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Friday night.

Dr Soundararajan, who was returning to Hyderabad from New Delhi responded to an SOS announcement by the IndiGo flight's crew member and immediately swung into action and provided the treatment.

A passenger complained of chest pain and a multiplicity of complications. Dr Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was a practicing gynecologist before entering politics.

While Her Excellency Telangana Governor Smt @DrTamilisaiGuv Travelling on Hyderabad to Delhi Flight. In mid-air one of the passengers fell ill, she treated the patient by air.



Recently, the Telangana governor visited flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and took stock of the situation.

Braving incessant rains and slippery slush, walked around the area and visited relief shelters. She visited the shelter camps at Aswapuram Mandal and interacted with flood-affected people.

She first visited Vemulapalli village in Aswapuram Mandal and later, the shelter camps set up at SKT Function Hall, Pamulapally, and Taringini Function Hall, Chintiryala colony. Dr Soundararajan also visited damaged houses and inundated paddy fields in the area.

The Governor distributed health kits, medicines, and tarpaulins, collected by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Lions Club, to the flood victims.

Hundreds of displaced people submitted their representations to the Governor and urged Soundararajan to interact with them.

Special teams from IRCS and the ESIC Medical College accompanied the Governor to extend relief measures and medical attention to those in need.