Telangana politician saves life of patient aboard Delhi-Hyderabad flight

Telangana Governor who was returning to Hyderabad from New Delhi responded to an SOS announcement by the IndiGo flight's crew member and immediately swung into action
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan's inner doctor came out when she provided critical treatment to an air passenger on a New Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Friday night.
Dr Soundararajan, who was returning to Hyderabad from New Delhi responded to an SOS announcement by the IndiGo flight's crew member and immediately swung into action and provided the treatment.
A passenger complained of chest pain and a multiplicity of complications. Dr Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was a practicing gynecologist before entering politics.
Recently, the Telangana governor visited flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and took stock of the situation.
Braving incessant rains and slippery slush, walked around the area and visited relief shelters. She visited the shelter camps at Aswapuram Mandal and interacted with flood-affected people.
She first visited Vemulapalli village in Aswapuram Mandal and later, the shelter camps set up at SKT Function Hall, Pamulapally, and Taringini Function Hall, Chintiryala colony. Dr Soundararajan also visited damaged houses and inundated paddy fields in the area.
The Governor distributed health kits, medicines, and tarpaulins, collected by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Lions Club, to the flood victims.