A controversy has erupted in Telangana after the Revanth Reddy-led government on Monday permitted Muslim employees in state departments, public sector units, and educational institutions to leave offices an hour early during the month of Ramzan.

According to the Telangana government's guidelines, from March 2 to March 31, 2025, Muslim employees will be allowed to leave the office at 4 pm instead of the regular 5 pm.

The move is aimed at facilitating Muslim employees to offer prayers and attend to other Ramzan-related activities during the Holy month

The relaxation of one hour applies to all Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, as well as employees working in boards, corporations, and the public sector.

Photo: X

Slamming the Telangana government’s decision, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused the Revanth Reddy government of engaging in “appeasement politics.”

BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that the Congress party had only gained power by relying on Muslim votes and that such actions represented the peak of appeasement politics, reported India Today.

He argued that this decision would deepen religious divides, stating, “Equal rights for all, or none.”

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, in a post on X, lambasted the Congress government’s decision as a form of tokenism.

No similar concessions are made for Hindus during festivals such as Navratri when they observe fasting, added Malviya.

He also accused the state government of reducing the religious observances of one community to mere vote bank politics.

Krishna river row In a separate development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to lodge a complaint with the Union government regarding Andhra Pradesh “unilaterally” shifting the water resources of the Krishna River.