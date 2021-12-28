Telangana govt allows serving liquor till 1 am on New Year's eve

"Prohibition and Excise Department - Permission to sell/serve liquor by 2B (Bar), C1 (In-House), EP1 (Event Permit) and TD1 (In-House) licensees of Tourism Development Corporation up to 1 AM on the intervening night of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 to keep the A4 licenses (Retail shops) open up to 12 midnight of December 31, 2021 on the eve of New Years Day celebrations - Orders - Issued," reads the Telangana Revenue Department order.

