Telangana govt announces holiday tomorrow for Ganesh idols immersion. See details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:19 PM IST
- Telangana government has further notified that November 12 will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday
In view of Ganesh idols immersion, the Telangana government has announced holiday for government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts tomorrow on September 9. The Telangana government has further notified that November 12 will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday, according to news agency ANI report.