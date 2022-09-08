In view of Ganesh idols immersion, the Telangana government has announced holiday for government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts tomorrow on September 9. The Telangana government has further notified that November 12 will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday, according to news agency ANI report.

Telangana govt announces holiday for govt. offices/educational institutes in Hyderabad &

Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts on September 9, in view of Ganesh idols immersion. 12th November will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday, says the govt. pic.twitter.com/kuEx8dvhVs — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, reacting to the Telangana government's creation of small ponds in the city to immerse the Lord Ganesh idols during Ganesh visarjan and allegations of 'politicising the event', General Secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti Bhagwanth Rao said that God is not a political figure and the festival is not politics.

The "government is making statements that we are doing politics, what's politics in that and Ganesh Bhagwan is not a political leader and he is a Dharmic personality," Rao said while revealing that they are holding an indefinite hunger strike until the arrangements promised by the state government are delivered, according to ANI report.

"We will stop the indefinite hunger strike when whatever arrangements were promised by the state government are fulfilled. The court had advised making the rubber ponds in the Vinayak Sagar but why was that not made? Why baby ponds? It's not natural water in baby ponds. According to the culture, for immersing the idol, ponds, lakes or oceans should be chosen," he said.

Rao further added, "You are making baby ponds but the water used in it is not natural. We have proof that the devotees who take the Ganesh idols there are not even allowed to do immersion by themselves, instead, an official takes the idol to immerse it and then takes the idol to a dump yard.

Notably, Rao has referred Hussain Sagar as Vinayak Sagar as he mentioned about a bike rally that was organised towards 'Vinayak Sagar' on September 6 as they were not provided with the necessary arrangements from the government's end.

(With inputs from ANI)