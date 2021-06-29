Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Telangana govt directs schools not to hike fees during academic year 2021-22

Telangana govt directs schools not to hike fees during academic year 2021-22

File photo
1 min read . 10:56 AM IST Livemint

  • The schools have been asked to charge only tuition fee on monthly basis

Telangana Government has directed all the Private unaided recognised schools, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE & other international Boards, not to increase any kind of fees during the academic year 2021-22, reported news agency ANI. The schools have been asked to charge only tuition fee on monthly basis.

Separately, the state government has ordered opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges & all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1. The attendance of the teaching staff will be limited to 50% of total strength.

The decision to hold online classes for students from KG to PG from July 1 comes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. A total of 993 infections during the day took the tally to over 6.21 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,644 with nine casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 124 followed by Nalgonda (78) and Suryapet (72) districts, a bulletin said.

