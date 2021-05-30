Telangana government today extended the lockdown for 10 more days in the State starting from1 June . The daily relaxation period extended from 6 am to 1 pm. Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao today chaired a meeting of the state cabinet has taken the decision to allow the relaxation time till 1 pm and those who go out after the relaxation time will be given another hour to reach home, i.e. until 2 pm.

Taking to Twitter to make an important announcement, KT Rama Rao the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development wrote,"Cabinet has decided that Students going overseas for higher education will be given vaccination on priority so they can travel safely. Guidelines will be issued soon with details."

The Minister also informed about the Cabinet decision which has resolved to establish 7 medical colleges at Mahbubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtyal, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem and Manchirial.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday reported 2,982 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.74 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,247 with 21 casualties Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 436, followed by Nalgonda (190) and Khammam (176), the bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,837 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,33,862.

Active cases stood at 36,917.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,74,026.

Over one lakh samples were tested on Saturday, taking the overall number to over 1.50 crore The samples tested per million population were over 4.03 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93 per cent, while it was 90.8 per cent in the rest of the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Public Health Department in a statement said show cause notices have so far been issued to 79 Hospitals for allegedly violating COVID-19 treatment norms.

As many as 10 Hospitals were barred from treating new Covid patients after completing the treatment and discharge of those presently under their care, it said.

