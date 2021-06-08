Telangana lockdown extended for 10 more days, night curfew to continue

The Telangana Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met today to take a final call on the extension of Covid-induced lockdown.
The Telangana cabinet has decided to give relaxation between 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6 pm, for people to reach home from their offices.
"Shops and business establishments will be closed by 5 pm and the remaining one-hour grace period is to ensure that people reach home by 6 pm," the state government said.
However, the relaxation timings will not be in place in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The Chief Minister's Office earlier today said that the state cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amid the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation due to lockdown, etc.
Earlier on 31 May, the Telangana government had decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by another 10 days.