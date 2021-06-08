Telangana lockdown extended for 10 more days, night curfew to continue

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the Covid-related restrictions in the state for 10 more days till 20 June amid a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in many parts of the state.

The state government said that the night curfew, from 6 pm to 6 am, will continue. It also said that strict Covid-19 curbs will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

The Telangana Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met today to take a final call on the extension of Covid-induced lockdown.

The Telangana cabinet has decided to give relaxation between 6 am to 5 pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6 pm, for people to reach home from their offices.

"Shops and business establishments will be closed by 5 pm and the remaining one-hour grace period is to ensure that people reach home by 6 pm," the state government said.

However, the relaxation timings will not be in place in Satthupalli, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Chief Minister's Office earlier today said that the state cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amid the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation due to lockdown, etc.

Earlier on 31 May, the Telangana government had decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by another 10 days.

Telangana Covid-19 update

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported 1,933 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 5,93,103, while the toll rose to 3,394 with 16 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 165, followed by Khammam (160) and Nalgonda (148).

As many as 3,527 people recovered from the infectious disease, pushing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 5,64,303.

The number of cases under treatment/isolation was 25,406.

The bulletin said 1,32,996 samples were tested on Monday and the total number of samples tested was 1,59,94,238.

The samples tested per million population were 4,29,721.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.57% and 95.14 per cent, respectively.

