Telangana govt extends holiday for all education institutions amid heavy rains

Telangana govt extends holiday for all education institutions amid heavy rains2 min read . 04:33 PM IST
This comes as low-lying areas have been inundated and waterlogging was reported at some places across Telangana due to heavy downpour
This comes as low-lying areas have been inundated and waterlogging was reported at some places across Telangana due to heavy downpour
All education institutions in Telangana will remain shut till 17 June in view of the incessant heavy rainfall across the state, as per a new order issued on Wednesday.
All education institutions in Telangana will remain shut till 17 June in view of the incessant heavy rainfall across the state, as per a new order issued on Wednesday.
“In view of continuing heavy rains, the Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (government, aided and private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall re-open from 18.07.2022," read the order.
“In view of continuing heavy rains, the Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (government, aided and private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall re-open from 18.07.2022," read the order.
The state government had earlier declared a holiday for all educational institutions from 11 to 13 July due to heavy rains.
The state government had earlier declared a holiday for all educational institutions from 11 to 13 July due to heavy rains.
The rainfall situation has not improved, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that heavy rains are likely to continue at several places during the next two days.
The rainfall situation has not improved, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that heavy rains are likely to continue at several places during the next two days.
Due to the incessant downpour, low-lying areas have been left inundated and road links between villages have suffered damage at several places in Telangana.
Due to the incessant downpour, low-lying areas have been left inundated and road links between villages have suffered damage at several places in Telangana.
On Tuesday, heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Adilabad, Nirmal districts and at a few places in Kumram Bheem and at isolated places in Jagtial district.
On Tuesday, heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Adilabad, Nirmal districts and at a few places in Kumram Bheem and at isolated places in Jagtial district.
Consequent to the rains, low-lying areas were inundated and waterlogging was reported at some places in Adilabad, Warangal and other districts. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate.
Consequent to the rains, low-lying areas were inundated and waterlogging was reported at some places in Adilabad, Warangal and other districts. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate.
The third warning level (53 ft) was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam and the Godavari water level stood at 51.50 ft at 9 pm.
The third warning level (53 ft) was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam and the Godavari water level stood at 51.50 ft at 9 pm.
In the state capital, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a meeting with officials and reviewed the relief measures in view of rains lashing the city since the last four days.
In the state capital, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a meeting with officials and reviewed the relief measures in view of rains lashing the city since the last four days.
Rescue and relief personnel have been attending to people's problems over water logging, trees getting uprooted and others since the current spell of rains began, a GHMC release said.
Rescue and relief personnel have been attending to people's problems over water logging, trees getting uprooted and others since the current spell of rains began, a GHMC release said.
CM's directions
CM's directions
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people.
Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials and spoke to others in the rain-hit areas on the situation arising out of heavy downpour in the state.
Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials and spoke to others in the rain-hit areas on the situation arising out of heavy downpour in the state.
The government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation, he said.
The government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation, he said.
He directed the irrigation department officials to discharge the Godavari flood waters reaching SRSP and other reservoirs following incessant rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and the catchment areas in Telangana.
He directed the irrigation department officials to discharge the Godavari flood waters reaching SRSP and other reservoirs following incessant rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and the catchment areas in Telangana.
In view of the forecast of rains for the next one week or 10 days, people should take precautions and venture out only if it is necessary, he said.
In view of the forecast of rains for the next one week or 10 days, people should take precautions and venture out only if it is necessary, he said.