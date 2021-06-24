Telangana government has fixed a ceiling on rates to be charged by private hospitals and laboratories for COVID-19 treatment and testing. As per an ordered issued on Tuesday, the rate per day for routine ward and Isolation will be ₹4,000. The charges per day for ICU without ventilator (plus Isolation) has been fixed at ₹7,500 and the charges per day for ICU with ventilator (plus Isolation) is ₹9,000.

The inclusions in the three categories of treatment are monitoring and investigations like CBC, Urine routine, HIV spot, Anti HCV, Serum Creatinine and others, the order said.

The exclusions in the three categories are interventional procedures like Central line insertion, Chemoport insertion and also high end drugs like Immunoglobins and Meropenem, it added.

The rates are not applicable to patients subscribing the insurance scheme, as well as those being treated under various agreements or MoUs entered into (between) the hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities, it also said.

The order has also listed out the ceilings applicable to investigations pertaining to COVID-19 in private laboratories.

Telangana COVID update

Telangana reported as many as 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

As per the daily bulletin, the total count of Covid-positive cases in the state stands at 6,16,688, including 5,96,628 discharges and 3,598 deaths.

There are currently 16,462 active cases in the state.

The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday completely lifted the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed after the cases rapidly increased. The decision had been taken after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!