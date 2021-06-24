Telangana government has fixed a ceiling on rates to be charged by private hospitals and laboratories for COVID-19 treatment and testing. As per an ordered issued on Tuesday, the rate per day for routine ward and Isolation will be ₹4,000. The charges per day for ICU without ventilator (plus Isolation) has been fixed at ₹7,500 and the charges per day for ICU with ventilator (plus Isolation) is ₹9,000.