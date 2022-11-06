Telangana govt gives hi-tech patrolling vehicles to traffic police - here's why

The Telangana government has provided hi-tech patrolling vehicles to traffic police, making it easy to discharge their duties, according to the news agency ANI.
The state traffic police department also expressed its gratitude to the Telangana government for providing hi-tech patrolling vehicles like Innova Crysta cars and bikes.
Saikanth, working as a Sub-inspector (SI) in traffic police presently posted in Asif Nagar, since 2014 said, "The Director-General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy provided him with a two-wheeler vehicle."
" It is very easy to discharge our duties in the area. For 30 km, the government is providing petrol allowances. We are very thankful to the DGP, the Commissioner of police, and the Telangana government," he added, ANI reported.
Ram Prasad, Inspector of Asif Nagar Police Station also thanked the Telangana government for providing Innova Crysta.
"The Telangana government gave Innova first and afterward they gave Innova Crysta. The government also provides diesel allowances. 150 liters of diesel given by the government is used for piloting, traffic clearance, for patrolling in the area. Thanks to the Telangana government for giving Innova Crysta," said Prasad as quoted by ANI.
The new hi-tech vehicles make it very easy for police officials discharge their duties.
