Telangana govt launches T-hub facility; Ratan Tata says 'boost to startups...'

On Tuesday, the Telangana government inaugurated the world's largest innovation campus in Hyderabad
Telangana T-Hub: The new building comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet
Industrialist Ratan Tata has hailed the Telangana government's latest launch of T-Hub in Hyderabad. The chairman of emeritus of Tata Sons congratulated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the new T-hub facility in Hyderabad which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem.
On Tuesday, the Telangana government inaugurated the world's largest innovation campus in Hyderabad and said the day is not far when the next big breakthrough in startup innovation will come from the city.
KCR said the journey of T-Hub started as an idea, eight years ago when Telangana became the youngest state in India.
"At that time, we took a conscious decision that our state would consistently encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in a big way. We launched T-Hub in 2015, as a commitment to that decision. Today, seven years later, we are here to start our second phase of expansion, to build a resilient start-up ecosystem in India," the Telangana CM said yesterday.
The Chief Minister said that Young India is an aspirational India and it wants to be challenged and seeks to compete globally.
"Our government recognised this aspirational India early on and wanted to put young India on the global map. We wanted to build an India known equally for its entrepreneurial and technology capabilities. Today, I can proudly say we have created a world-class entity at T-Hub to promote entrepreneurship and innovation."
The Chief Minister said that the state's startup policy is progressive, it has helped forge fruitful partnerships with both corporates and academia.
" Around the fulcrum of T-hub, we promoted sister institutions to support different requirements of an entrepreneur. Today all of these institutions also, namely We-hub, T-Works, TSIC, RICH, and TASK, have become champions in their own right."
The Chief Minister said his government wants Telangana to be known as the start-up state of India.
"Our state's start-up ecosystem is valued as among the top 10 global ecosystems in affordable talent. It is among the top 15 startup ecosystems across Asia in attracting funds. In 2021, the startup ecosystem of Telangana was valued at USD 4.8 billion."
About Telangana T-Hub:
The new building comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet which makes it the world's largest innovation campus, the second largest being startup incubator Station F based in France, according to the Telangana government.
Established in 2015, T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad. The T-Hub 2.0 will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem which will house more than 2,000 startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers.
In the last six years, T-Hub has evolved to become an innovation hub. T-Hub which touched more than 1,800 startups through various programmes and initiatives has evolved from prototyping programmes to crafting institutionalised programmes to support the innovation journey of more than 600 corporates like Facebook, Uber, HCL, Boeing, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.
