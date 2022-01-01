Given the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country, the Telangana government today announced precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease. These orders will come into force with immediate effect and continue to remain in force till January 10, 2022.

Under these new measures, the government has prohibited rallies, public gatherings, mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events.

The management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, officers, etc, will ensure strict compliance with the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, and frequent sanitation of premises, the general administration department of Telangana said.

Management of schools and education institutes will ensure that all staff and students wear marks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

#Omicron: Telangana Govt prohibits rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types; to strictly enforce fine of ₹1,000 for not wearing of mask in public spaces pic.twitter.com/QfxPwL35mK — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

The orders for the imposition of a fine of ₹1,000 for not wearing masks by people in public spaces will also be strictly enforced. The government also advised the senior citizens and persons with comorbidities to exercise precautions against Covid-19.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 317 fresh infections being reported on Saturday pushing the state-wide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities, a health bulletin said.

The state also reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to 79. As many as 27 people recovered from the new strain, leaving the number of active cases at 52, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.

*With inputs from ANI, PTI

