Telangana govt purchases 32 luxury vehicles for IAS officers amid COVID crisis

The Telangana government has come under fire for purchasing luxury cars for IAS officers in the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

As many as 32 new luxury multi-utility vehicles reached Pragati Bhavan on Sunday for distribution to Additional Collectors.

With the state exchequer in a bad condition due to less revenue and insufficient medical infrastructure, the allocation of the cars, estimated to cost about 25 lakh each, has raised eyebrows.

There are currently 22,133 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana. As many as 5,76,487 recoveries and 3,469 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

