Telangana govt purchases 32 luxury vehicles for IAS officers amid COVID crisis

With the state exchequer in a bad condition due to less revenue and insufficient medical infrastructure, the allocation of the cars, estimated to cost about ₹25 lakh each, has raised eyebrows

The Telangana government has come under fire for purchasing luxury cars for IAS officers in the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

There are currently 22,133 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana. As many as 5,76,487 recoveries and 3,469 deaths have been reported in the state so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

