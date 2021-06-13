Telangana govt purchases 32 luxury vehicles for IAS officers amid COVID crisis
Premium Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
1 min read . 11:08 PM IST ANI
With the state exchequer in a bad condition due to less revenue and insufficient medical infrastructure, the allocation of the cars, estimated to cost about
₹25 lakh each, has raised eyebrows
The Telangana government has come under fire for purchasing luxury cars for IAS officers in the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
As many as 32 new luxury multi-utility vehicles reached Pragati Bhavan on Sunday for distribution to Additional Collectors.
There are currently 22,133 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana. As many as 5,76,487 recoveries and 3,469 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.