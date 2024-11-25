Telangana govt refuses to accept Adani’s ₹100 crore donation for Skill University. Here’s why

Congress-led Telangana government on Monday refused to accept ₹100 crore donation announced by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for the University.

Adani had announced the donation for the Young India Skill University being set up in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the decision was taken since Adani's announcement gave rise to “unnecessary discussions”.

Addressing a press conference, Revanth Reddy said that if the donation is accepted, it may appear favouring the state government or the CM, if the donation was accepted, reported PTI.

Also Read | Adani Group assures investors about servicing debt obligations

The development comes amid a fresh plea in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the indictment of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani who has been charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

Reddy said that the amount proposed by Adani was part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility activities, however, to stay away from any controversy or allegations, the state govt has decided not to take the money.

He further added that the Telangana government has not accepted a single rupee into its account from any organisation, including Adani Group.

"I and my Cabinet colleagues do not want to be involved in unnecessary discussions and situations that would dent the image of the state government or my own. That is why, on behalf of the state government, our official Jayesh Ranjan wrote a letter (to Adanis)".

Also Read | Will bribery allegations against Adani intensify FPI selling spree?

The CM said that the letter clearly requested the Adani Foundation not to transfer ₹100 crore to the university.

The US Department of Justice has accused Adani of being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about ₹2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts in four Indian states, PTI reported.

The Adani Group has denied the charge, saying the allegations levelled by the US prosecutors are baseless and that the conglomerate is compliant with all laws. It also vowed to pursue all possible legal recourse.

Also Read | Adani bulls cut positions before news of US indictment