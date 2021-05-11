Telangana govt to float global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines

Meanwhile, Telangana on Mondayreported4,826 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over half a million while the death toll stood at2,771 with 35 more casualties, a bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said. The State has 62,797 active cases and nearly 66,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the State stood at 5,02,187 while with 7,754being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,36,619