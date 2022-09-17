Telangana govt to have 10% reservation for STs: CM Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said a government order (GO) implementing 10 per cent quota in the state for scheduled tribes would be issued soon
Taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre for not clearing the Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill passed by the Telangana Assembly five years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said a government order (GO) implementing 10 per cent quota in the state for scheduled tribes would be issued soon.
KCR said there is no ceiling of reservation in the Constitution and neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been implementing quotas up to 69 per cent.
"I am asking the Prime Minister of India, I am asking the (Union) Home Minister who came here (for Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations) and indulged in divisive politics, why are you obstructing that Bill. Why are you stopping it?" he questioned.
He cautioned people of the alleged "divisive politics" of the BJP, saying his government would soon implement 'Girijana Bandhu' on the lines of 'Dalit Bandhu.'
He called on the implementation of the government welfare schemes and projects undertaken in Telangana across the nation.
Both the houses of Telangana Legislature in April 2017 passed a Bill that increases the reservations for Scheduled Tribes and backward sections among the Muslim community in government jobs and educational institutions. Under the Bill, the quota for STs will be increased to 10 per cent from the existing 6 per cent.
KCR said the Bill has been lying with the Centre for the President's assent over the past five years for no reason.
"We are tired of requesting the Centre for the reservations. Now within one week, we will issue a GO to implement 10 per cent reservation to STs in the state," Rao said.
KCR said tribal families who do not have land or sources of income would be given ₹10 lakh to start any business and make a living out of it. Earlier, KCR inaugurated Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan.
He also unveiled the statue of Kumaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader of Hyderabad state in British India.
