As novel coronavirus cases in the state fall, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday decided to lift Covid-19 lockdown completely. Further, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will reopen from 1 July.

The ongoing lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Saturday.

"The number of corona cases in the state, the percentage of positivity has dropped significantly and the corona has come under complete control, the decision was taken after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities to lift the lockdown to this extent," the CMO stated.

లాక్ డౌన్ ను సంపూర్ణంగా ఎత్తివేయాలని రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య, పాజిటివిటీ శాతం గణనీయంగా తగ్గిందని, కరోనా పూర్తి నియంత్రణలోకి వచ్చిందని, వైద్యశాఖ అధికారులు అందించిన నివేదికలను పరిశీలించి ఈ మేరకు లాక్ డౌన్ ను ఎత్తివేయాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2021

The announcement comes after the Telangana cabinet met earlier today to discuss key issues, including the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state and the effect of the monsoon on agriculture.

The Cabinet also directed the officials of all the departments to completely lift all the regulations imposed during the lockdown.

Earlier, amid the curbs, the government had announced certain relaxations in the present phase of the restrictions. Strict curbs have been eased between 6 am and 5 pm. Also, an additional hour till 6 pm has been granted for people to reach their homes from offices. All these curbs remain suspended from tomorrow, Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday told news agency ANI that India's medical infrastructure is fully equipped and ready to face a possible third COVID-19 wave.

The Minister was visiting Hyderabad's Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital to see the makeshift COVID care unit that has been established by Seva Bharathi, Telangana and Saksham.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the medical infrastructure at both the Central and at the state level are fully equipped irrespective of whether a third Covid wave would hit or not.

MoS Kishan Reddy also appreciated the efforts that were put forth by several organisations and individuals in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Covid situation in the state

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases at 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,897 people recovering from the virus getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 5,88,259.

The number of active cases rests at 19,029, the bulletin said.

It said 1,24,430 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,73,14,780. The samples tested per million population was 4,65,200.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58% against 1.3% at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.30%, while it was 95.99% in the country, the bulletin said.

