Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in case filed by Assam CM's wife amid passport row

Telangana High Court on Friday granted one week's anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

Earlier, Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi. The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife.

Ponnam Ashoke Goud, Telangan Pradesh Congress Committee legal cell, said, "Telangana High Court grants one week anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in FIR by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The High Court grants 1 week to Khera to move before the concerned court."

Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

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Following the police searches at Khera's residence today, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."