The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a stay on the state government's order to stop ambulances with Covid-19 patients at interstate borders and allow them only if they have a prior tie-up with hospitals.

The Telangana HC lashed out at the state government, saying it was 'unconstitutional' to do so.

The court has also directed the police officials to not stop any ambulances, coming from other states carrying Covid-19 patients for medical treatment in Telangana.

The Telangana Police today denied entry to ambulances and vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh into the state at the border.

The Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP), R Bhaskaran, in a statement, said that all ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for Covid-19 treatment, and personal vehicles were being checked. Those coming for treatment would only be allowed into Telangana if they had a hospital appointment as well as an authorisation pass from the Director of Health Covid control center.

People must have both the documents and then only they should come to Telangana, he added.

Many ambulances from Andhra Pradesh were stopped at Garikapadu's checkpoint for hours.

A woman said that she was stuck at Gadwal, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border since 4 am in the morning.

"They have stopped us since 4 am. As oxygen was about to finish the reporters helped me. I went back to the Kurnool area and filled the oxygen in an ambulance and came back. Even this oxygen will only last for two hours," said the woman.

She further said that no one was responding from the Andhra Pradesh or the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, Telangana continued to register a decline in fresh infections with 4,693 new Covid-19 cases being recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 5,16,404, while the toll mounted to 2,867 with 33 deaths, a government bulletin said.

The state had reported 4,801 fresh cases on Tuesday, while it logged 4,723 cases yesterday.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.