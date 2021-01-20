Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says death not due to it

Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says death not due to it1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 06:35 PM IST
- The 42-year-old health worker was brought dead to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release
- The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view
Hyderabad: A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana, who received COVID-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain, with preliminary findings suggesting the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said. The worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM on Wednesday.
He was brought dead to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release. "Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination," it said. As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors.
Tandav row: HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to web-series' director, Amazon Prime India head, others1 min read . 06:45 PM IST
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says death not due to it1 min read . 06:35 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in December on lower food prices1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said. The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added. The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.