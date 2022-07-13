Telangana: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 11 districts. Details here

Telangana government has also extended holidays to educational institutions in the state till 16 July
This is highest amount of rainfall that the state has received till July since 2015
The Indian metrological Department (IMD) has issued extreme heavy rainfall warning for eleven districts of Telangana as south west monsoon lashes the coastal state.
K Naga Ratna of the state IMD informed that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. She also informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most places. Further two places in Telangana will receive heavy to extreme rainfall.
“Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. Heavy to very heavy at isolated places. Very heavy to extreme in 2 areas. 10-11 districts of state have been issued warnings. This is highest amount of rainfall till July since 2015," K Naga Ratna
Keeping this in mind the Telangana government has also extended holidays to educational institutions in the state till 16 July. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday at a high-level meeting reviewed the flood position in the state and instructed the concerned irrigation officials to utilize the water.
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said. The state government had earlier declared holidays to academic institutions from 11 to 13 July due to the rains.
Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday. Consequent to the rains, low-lying areas were inundated and waterlogging was reported at some places in Adilabad, Warangal and other districts. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate.
Reports have emerged that with incessant rains in the upper basin of Godavari River in Telangana, all the reservoirs as well as most of the water bodies in the river basin are filled to the brim. At present, the Sri Ram Sagar (SRSP) and Pocharam projects in Nizamabad district, Swarna and Kadem projects in Adilabad district, and Sripada Yellampalli in Peddapalli district, are filled to their full capacity.
The Irrigation officials are drawing up plans to discharge water to cater to the needs of farmers in the basin and facilitate smooth operation of farm activities.
