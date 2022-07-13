Telangana: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 11 districts. Details here

Reports have emerged that with incessant rains in the upper basin of Godavari River in Telangana, all the reservoirs as well as most of the water bodies in the river basin are filled to the brim. At present, the Sri Ram Sagar (SRSP) and Pocharam projects in Nizamabad district, Swarna and Kadem projects in Adilabad district, and Sripada Yellampalli in Peddapalli district, are filled to their full capacity.