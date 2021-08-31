Telangana High Court today put a stay on the state government order to reopen educational institutions from tomorrow,news agency ANI reported. Educational institutions in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Telangana government on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centers in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered Ministers and officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels by August 30.

Addressing the meeting Rao said, "The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the Health Department, who gave reports that the COVID-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually."

