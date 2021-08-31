Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Telangana High Court stays reopening of schools from tomorrow

Telangana High Court stays reopening of schools from tomorrow

Premium
Educational institutions in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Livemint

  • The Telangana government on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1

Telangana High Court today put a stay on the state government order to reopen educational institutions from tomorrow,news agency ANI reported. Educational institutions in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Telangana High Court today put a stay on the state government order to reopen educational institutions from tomorrow,news agency ANI reported. Educational institutions in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Telangana government on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centers in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.

The Telangana government on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centers in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered Ministers and officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels by August 30.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered Ministers and officials of Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels by August 30.

Addressing the meeting Rao said, "The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the Health Department, who gave reports that the COVID-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Addressing the meeting Rao said, "The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the Health Department, who gave reports that the COVID-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!