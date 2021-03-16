The state health authorities have decided to ramp up testing in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka
A marginal rise in COVID-19 cases has been seen in the state during the last 10 days
A day after 12 teachers and two others were found positive for COVID-19 at a government school in Mancherial district in Telangana, 35 more cases were reported from the same school, officials said on Tuesday.
Separately, 32 people were found positive for the infection in a government residential school in Kamareddy district.