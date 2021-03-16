Subscribe
Home >News >India >Telangana: High number of COVID-19 cases reported from two schools

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST PTI

  • The state health authorities have decided to ramp up testing in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka
  • A marginal rise in COVID-19 cases has been seen in the state during the last 10 days

A day after 12 teachers and two others were found positive for COVID-19 at a government school in Mancherial district in Telangana, 35 more cases were reported from the same school, officials said on Tuesday.

Separately, 32 people were found positive for the infection in a government residential school in Kamareddy district.

Separately, 32 people were found positive for the infection in a government residential school in Kamareddy district.

According to officials, 174 samples were tested on Tuesday in the government school in Mancherial district and 35 (29 students and six parents) of them were found positive.

The 174 people were contacts of those who tested positive earlier.

The condition of the patients was stable.

In the government residential school in Kamareddy district, 140 samples (students and others) were tested and 32 of them were found to have contracted the infection, they said.

The 140 samples were tested as part of increased testing in the state, they said.

The state health authorities have decided to ramp up testing in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A marginal rise in COVID-19 cases has been seen in the state during the last 10 days.

According to a state government bulletin, 204 new cases were recorded on Monday, taking the tally to 3,01,522, while the death toll rose to 1,656 with two more fatalities.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

