While speaking to ANI, Dr Sultana said, "I was treating myself at home as my symptoms were not very severe. On July 1, I had moderate shortness of breath for which I got admitted in Thumbay Hospital in Chaderghat. I stayed only for a day and on July 2, I was asked to pay a deposit of ₹40,000. I was later charged 1.15 lakhs and when I questioned the bill and wanted to discharge myself, they detained me."