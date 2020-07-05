Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Telangana hospital detains COVID woman patient for not paying bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day
A medic outside a Covid-19 isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. The man from Telangana, who contracted the disease, was admitted to this hospital on Sunday (Photo: AP)

Telangana hospital detains COVID woman patient for not paying bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST ANI

  • The woman, who is a doctor herself, said she was discharged in the early hours on Sunday after paying a bill of 1.3 lakh
  • However, Sateesh, Inspector of Police, Chaderghat, said that the woman was not detained

HYDERABAD : Telangana hospital detains COVID patient for not paying bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day

Telangana hospital detains COVID patient for not paying bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day

A woman was allegedly detained by a hospital on Saturday for not paying a hospital bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day.

A woman was allegedly detained by a hospital on Saturday for not paying a hospital bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The woman, who is a doctor herself, tested positive for COVID-19 sixteen days ago.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Sultana said, "I was treating myself at home as my symptoms were not very severe. On July 1, I had moderate shortness of breath for which I got admitted in Thumbay Hospital in Chaderghat. I stayed only for a day and on July 2, I was asked to pay a deposit of 40,000. I was later charged 1.15 lakhs and when I questioned the bill and wanted to discharge myself, they detained me."

She added that she was discharged in the early hours on Sunday after paying a bill of 1.3 lakh.

However, Sateesh, Inspector of Police, Chaderghat, said that the woman was not detained.

"We have checked all the CCTV footage present at every stage in the hospital. No case was registered," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated