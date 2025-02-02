Houseflies and mosquitoes in stored ghee, dead lizard near food items and spider webs on roof were observed during an inspection at a dairy product storage facility in Jangaon, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana said on Sunday, February 2.

The State level Task Force team had carried out inspections at a dairy unit owned by Shakti Milk and Milk Products in Jangaon on Saturday. The inspection team found unclean, rusted and unsterilised equipment and improper storage of raw items.

The inspection at dairy product unit in Telangana revealed massive violation of food safety norms. The dairy products and raw materials were also kept in unhygienic conditions.

“720 kg Curd discarded due to contamination, fungal infestation and spoilage. Additionally, 1,700 kg Curd seized due to labelling violations and suspicion of substandard quality,” read a post by Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana on X.