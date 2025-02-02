Telangana: Houseflies in ghee; dead lizard, spider web, and patchy roof found during inspection at dairy product unit

Houseflies and mosquitoes in stored ghee, dead lizard near food items and spider webs on roof were observed during an inspection at a dairy product storage facility in Jangaon, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana said on Sunday, February 2.

The State level Task Force team had carried out inspections at a dairy unit owned by Shakti Milk and Milk Products in Jangaon on Saturday. The inspection team found unclean, rusted and unsterilised equipment and improper storage of raw items.

The inspection at dairy product unit in Telangana revealed massive violation of food safety norms. The dairy products and raw materials were also kept in unhygienic conditions.

“720 kg Curd discarded due to contamination, fungal infestation and spoilage. Additionally, 1,700 kg Curd seized due to labelling violations and suspicion of substandard quality,” read a post by Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana on X.

No pest control, water testing The establishment failed to produce recent pest control records and water analysis reports during inspection. There were labelling defects in packed food items found at the unit. The inspection team had collected food samples from the Shakti Milk and Milk Products unit and has sent them for further investigation. Action on the dairy product manufacturer will be taken as per provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011