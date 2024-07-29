The Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad police has filed an FIR against former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and four others, including two senior officials of the Commercial Taxes Department, for alleged violations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.
