Telangana: Hyderabad traffic police's discount on challans to end today

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Traffic Police had offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
Hyderabad residents have just a few hours left to clear their pending challans on a discount offer. The Hyderabad Traffic police have announced a 75% discount on the pending challans for violators and urged them to make use of the opportunity. The discount on challan will end on April 15, Friday.
The Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Traffic Police had offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
As many as 2.4 crore challans were issued across the state till March 30. The state has decided as a humanitarian gesture toward the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A two-wheeler or three-wheeler driver has to pay 25% of their total challan; RTC drivers have to shell out up to 30%; light motor vehicles/ heavy motor vehicles will be paying 50% of the total challan, and fines for not wearing a mask have been reduced to ₹100 from ₹1,000. The Telangana police have now promised to waive off the remaining amount. The Telangana police have maintained that only online payments are accepted while clearing dues.
