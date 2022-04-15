Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Telangana: Hyderabad traffic police's discount on challans to end today

Telangana: Hyderabad traffic police's discount on challans to end today

Telangana has decided as a humanitarian gesture toward the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic
1 min read . 15 Apr 2022 Livemint

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Traffic Police had offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hyderabad residents have just a few hours left to clear their pending challans on a discount offer. The Hyderabad Traffic police have announced a 75% discount on the pending challans for violators and urged them to make use of the opportunity. The discount on challan will end on April 15, Friday.

Hyderabad residents have just a few hours left to clear their pending challans on a discount offer. The Hyderabad Traffic police have announced a 75% discount on the pending challans for violators and urged them to make use of the opportunity. The discount on challan will end on April 15, Friday.

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Traffic Police had offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Traffic Police had offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

As many as 2.4 crore challans were issued across the state till March 30. The state has decided as a humanitarian gesture toward the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 2.4 crore challans were issued across the state till March 30. The state has decided as a humanitarian gesture toward the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A two-wheeler or three-wheeler driver has to pay 25% of their total challan; RTC drivers have to shell out up to 30%; light motor vehicles/ heavy motor vehicles will be paying 50% of the total challan, and fines for not wearing a mask have been reduced to 100 from 1,000. The Telangana police have now promised to waive off the remaining amount. The Telangana police have maintained that only online payments are accepted while clearing dues.

A two-wheeler or three-wheeler driver has to pay 25% of their total challan; RTC drivers have to shell out up to 30%; light motor vehicles/ heavy motor vehicles will be paying 50% of the total challan, and fines for not wearing a mask have been reduced to 100 from 1,000. The Telangana police have now promised to waive off the remaining amount. The Telangana police have maintained that only online payments are accepted while clearing dues.