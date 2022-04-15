Telangana: Hyderabad traffic police's discount on challans to end today

A two-wheeler or three-wheeler driver has to pay 25% of their total challan; RTC drivers have to shell out up to 30%; light motor vehicles/ heavy motor vehicles will be paying 50% of the total challan, and fines for not wearing a mask have been reduced to ₹100 from ₹1,000. The Telangana police have now promised to waive off the remaining amount. The Telangana police have maintained that only online payments are accepted while clearing dues.