IMD issues flash flood warning for this state

"This Kalingapatnam area is vulnerable, when cyclone Gulab made landfall here many trees were uprooted and roads were blocked. Since yesterday our team is clearing the roads. Today also we removed two trees from the road. The landfall was not intense and we did not evacuate any people but after the cyclone, a flood situation may arise and we may evacuate people. Our team is ready to handle any situation," said Sushant Kumar Behera.