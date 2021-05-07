Telangana imposes more Covid-19 curbs, extends night curfew till 15 May

Telangana Covid-19 updates: The state government has capped the number of guests at funerals to 20 people only

The Telangana government on Friday has announced new restrictions in the state amid the surge in Covid-19 cases. The state government has extended the night curfew till May 15, Saturday to stem the transmission rate of the infection. The night curfew will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15.

Telangana registered 5,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday. As many as 9,122 people recovered from the infection and 46 lost their lives in a day, said the state health department.

Telangana registered 5,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday. As many as 9,122 people recovered from the infection and 46 lost their lives in a day, said the state health department.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 73,851.

Telangana has reported a total of 4,81,640 Covid-19 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic last year. 4,05,164 have recovered from the infection and 2,625 people succumbed to the virus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the health bulletin, Telangana's recovery rate is 84.12%, and the case fatality rate is 0.54%.

The other fresh curbs in Telangana includes:

1. Telangana government has ordered that no more than 100 people will be allowed at a wedding function. In the order the state government wrote, "marriage-related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and the other Covis-19 related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 100.

3.The state government has prohibited all social, political, sports, religious gatherings for the time being.

