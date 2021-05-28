OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Telangana increases stipend of Senior Resident doctors effective 1 January 2021

Telangana government has increased the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from 70,000/month to 80,500/ month(consolidated). This new rule will be applicable from 1 January 2021.

"Director of Medical Education, Hyderabad has furnished proposal for 15% increase do stipend for Senior Residents from 70,000/ per month to 80,500/per month, " stated the Telangana government in the order.

It furthers said that the "government after careful examination of the matter, hereby enhance the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from 70,000/ per month to 80,500/per month immediately with effect from 01.01.2021."

The Director of Medical Education, TS, Hyderabad shall take further necessary action in the matter, it added.

Meanwhile, demanding to fulfill the promises made to the doctors, the Telangana Senior Doctors Association alongside Junior doctors have unanimously taken a decision to boycott all the Covid related duties from May 26 except for ICU cases and Critical care units.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anirudh from District Hospital King Koti, said, "The reason why we have decided to boycott our duties is that the government is not fulfilling our demands that we have been putting on the tables for the last 6 months."


