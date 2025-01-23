The Telangana state government officially launched the remarkable housing initiative Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 on the official website at indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in on 23 January. The initiative aims to provide affordable housing opportunities for all citizens without a roof over their heads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, under the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme Phase 1 the authorities aim to construct 4.5 lakh residences in all 119 constituencies across the state.

Launched on 11 March 2024, the scheme was announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who promised to provide low-cost affordable housing facilities for all the homeless citizens or those who are residing in Kaccha houses. This scheme was implemented to specially target the transgenders, sanitation workers, agricultural workers, Dalit and disabled citizens.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries would get a financial help of ₹5 lakh each to build a house and the total budget for the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025 was set at ₹22,000 crore.

Steps to check Indiramma Illu Sanction List 2025: a) Visit the Official Website of the scheme, which is https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/

b) Click on application Search Option on the website.

c) Enter your mobile number, application number, aadhar number, or FSC card Number in the boxes.

d) After entering the details you have to click on submit button.

e) You will see the Indiramma Illu Sanctioned List.

Steps to check Indiramma Illu Sanction List 2025 status: a) Visit the Official Website of the scheme, which is https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/

b) After this, applicants need to click on the beneficiary Status option.

c) Enter your application number in the boxes.

d) After entering all the details you have to click on the Submit button.

Who can avail this benefit? a) Citizens who are residing permanently in Telangana are eligible to apply.

b) All the homeless citizens or people living in Kaccha houses are eligible.

c) Citizens should come from financially weaker backgrounds.

d) Applicants should not be taking benefits from other housing scheme.

Documents required to avail this benefit? a) Photostat of Aadhar card Copy.

b) Current using mobile number.

c) Address proof.

d) Ration card.